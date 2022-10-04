Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia welcomed 1.73 million international tourists in the January–Augus period of 2022, nearly 21 times higher than that of the same period last year, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).



Speaking at a press conference on October 3, Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said the number of foreign arrivals to the country in the same period last year reached just 81,292.



In August this year alone, Indonesia served 510,250 foreigners, up 6.98% against the previous month, and surging by 28,727.46% compared to August last year, Yuwono said.

Despite the significant jump, the figure recorded in August this year was still far lower compared to 2019, he noted.



Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia were the top three sources of visitors to Indonesia in August as well as in the first eight months of this year./.