ASEAN Cambodia intensifies border monitoring over COVID-19 Amid COVID-19-related developments, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered forces along the borders to stop all unauthorised cross-border traffic and ensure that anyone returning from Thailand follows quarantine rules.

World NESDC: Thai economy posts highest contraction since 1998 The State planning agency National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) of Thailand said on February 15 that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.1 percent in 2020 due to the wide spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the highest contraction in the past more than two decades.

World Thailand: couples tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day Fifty-two couples got married while riding elephants on February 14, in an annual Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremony at a botanical garden in the eastern Thai province of Chon Buri.