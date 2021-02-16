Indonesia sets up two more special economic zones
The Indonesian National Council for Special Economic Zones has approved two new special economic zones (SEZs), namely the Lido in West Java and the Java Integrated Industrial Ports and Estate (JIIPE) in East Java.
A design of the Java Integrated Industrial Ports and Estate (Source: jiipe.com)
Indonesian coordinating minister for economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto explained, Lido would be a tourism SEZ with a business plan for world-class theme parks, golf courses, retail and dining, accommodation, and creative economy.
Lido, develop by MNC Group, is predicted to boost the number of domestic and foreign tourists to 63.4 million people until 2038, and foreign exchange inflows to around 4.1 billion USD over 20 years.
JIIPE located in Gresik city is projected to be able to bring in around 16.9 billion USD in investment. The SEZ is planned for business development in metal, electronics, chemical, energy and logistics industries. The area consist of a 2,933-ha industrial zone, a 400-ha port, a 765-ha residential estate and a 1,761-ha industrial complex.
Until the end of last year, the country was home to 15 SEZs, resulting in an investment commitment of 70.4 trillion Rp (5.03 billion USD), of which 23.1 trillion Rp were realised./.