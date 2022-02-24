ASEAN ASEAN, UK boost trade cooperation ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan have discussed overall economic ties between the two sides.

World Indonesia, Singapore intensify cooperation on climate change The governments of Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in efforts to overcome the impacts of climate change and achieve sustainable development at the recently concluded 2nd Working Level Meeting.

World Thai Cabinet approves tax incentives for “high-potential” foreigners The Thai Cabinet this week approved in principle tax incentives for foreigners working in targeted industries or economic zones.