Indonesia shortens COVID-19 vaccine booster interval for elderly
Indonesia’s Health Ministry has decided to shorten the time gap between the second and third dose of vaccine boosters for the elderly aged 60 and above.
Previously, a minimum six-month interval was required between the second dose and the booster dose. The booster dose for the elderly can be given at an interval of at least three months after completing the primary vaccination course, said the ministry’s spokesperson for COVID-19 Vaccination Siti Nadia Tarmizi.
The move was made following the recommendations by Indonesia's Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI).
Despite the primary vaccine regimen a person had received, Nadia confirmed, the booster shot for the elderly could either be homologous or heterologous by adjusting to the availability of the vaccine in each region.
She emphasised that all brands of vaccines that have been granted the EUA from the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) and recommended by ITAGI could be used as boosters for the elderly. However, since the Sinovac vaccine is limited and is prioritised for children aged 6-11, other brands are recommended for the vaccine booster.
In Laos, the Ministry of Health said the country needs an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to complete the goal of vaccinating 93 percent of the population this year.
Twelve out of the 18 cities and provinces in Laos have inoculated at least 50 percent of the population.
As of February 22, over 4.48 million Lao people, or 66 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines; and 4.28 million double vaccinated./.
