World Thailand strengthens crackdown on foreign criminals at tourism areas Localities with popular tourist attractions in Thailand have taken measures to crack down on criminals to better ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

World Singapore, UK sign green economy framework Singapore inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on establishing a bilateral Green Economy Framework with the UK at a video conference between Singaporean Minister for Trade Relations S Iswaran and Secretary of Energy Security and Net Zero of the UK Grant Shapps on March 1.

World Maintaining peace in East Sea important: Phillippines, Malaysia Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on March 1 agreed to bolster the two countries’ political and security cooperation and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace in the East Sea (also known as South China Sea).

ASEAN ASEAN Committee boosts charity work in Czech Republic The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic (ACP) on March 1 donated food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks in order to assist local people in need.