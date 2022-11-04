World ASEAN on economic rebound: Eurasia Review While many parts of the world are faltering on the edge of recession, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first half of 2022 has been on an economic rebound, according to Eurasia Review.

ASEAN G20 summit, travel forum hoped to boost Indonesia's tourism recovery The Indonesian tourism sector hoped to reap benefits from the G20 summit and the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting to be held in Bali in November.

World Laos to produce biofuel to reduce imports The Lao Government is planning to produce biofuel in an effort to reduce reliance on imported fuels.