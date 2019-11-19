Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes
Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.
The priority programmes include the implementation of the mandatory B30 programme, the improvement of the employment ecosystem, halal product guarantee, pharmaceutical industry research and development, and the strengthening of the PT Trans-Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI), that the government plans to convert into a state-owned enterprise.
There are also improvements to the people’s business credit policy, pre-work card implementation, and the development of Batam, Bintan, and Karimun areas.
Then, coal gasification, export-oriented horticulture development, technology-based agricultural partnerships, regional financial electronification acceleration, green refinery, and working copyright omnibus.
In addition, the ministers also designing the 2020-2024 work programme. Lifting the theme of Indonesia’s economic growth which is inclusive, sustainable and competitive, there are four programme groups targeted: a programme to encourage quality economic growth; programmes to improve economic equality and reduce inequality; programmes to support economic sustainability; programmes to improve economic competitiveness.
Previously, President Jodo Widodo urged the economic ministers to create breakthrough programmes in order to reduce the trade balance and current account deficit (CAD), accelerate the goods move inter the island and stabilize the commodity price, and concentrate on five top priority destinations, among others./.