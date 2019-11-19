World Singapore among top 10 competitive economies for talent Singapore has made the top 10 rankings of the most competitive places for talent - the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. ​

World Thousands of Filipinos flee homes as typhoon Kalmaegi comes At least 5,000 people have fled their homes as typhoon Kalmaegi was forecast to make landfall in the northern Philippines late November 19.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit rises to 20.1 billion USD Indonesia’s Finance Ministry has announced that the country’s state budget deficit increased to 281.9 trillion Rp (20.1 billion USD) or 1.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in October 2019, higher than the same period year earlier of 229.7 trillion Rp or 1.56 percent of GDP.

World Firms asked to compensate 22.5 bln USD for Indonesia’s forest fires The Indonesian government is set to receive some 315 trillion IDR (22.5 billion USD) from a number of corporates in the forest fire public lawsuit, according to the Environment and Forestry Ministry (KLHK).