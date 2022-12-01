Indonesia speeds up infrastructure development for new capital to attract investors
Indonesia will speed up the infrastructure construction of its future capital city (IKN) Nusantara to attract more investors, said Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono.
Indonesia will speed up the infrastructure construction of its future capital city (IKN) Nusantara to attract more investors, said Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono.
He said that following directions of President Joko Widodo, the Indonesian government will focus on working on land development projects and road construction from January 2023.
In the second quarter, the leader wants to invite investors to the new capital to offer which neighborhoods to be used for building hospitals and other facilities, Basuki said
Basuki said that he had held a limited meeting to discuss the financing of the new capital project, including the financing of the IKN Authority Agency with its investment in basic infrastructure.
Basuki said that after the "market sounding for" the IKN project by the President, many investors are interested. Areas 1B and 1C will be the first focus of land development and the construction of access roads - not only in the Central Government Core Area (KIPP) 1A.
Earlier on November 3, Basuki had a discussion with Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati regarding the proposed budget needs for the acceleration of the development of the Indonesian Capital City (IKN) in 2023 amounting to 12.7 trillion Rp (about 770 million USD)./.
