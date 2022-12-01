World ASEAN conference seeks solutions to post-pandemic growth The Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations (FAEA) is holding its 45th Conference themed "Economic recovery and growth in ASEAN countries after the Covid-19 pandemic and in the context of great fluctuations in the international economy" in Hanoi from November 25-26.

Business President welcomes delegates to Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations conference President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the scientists and economists attending the 45th Conference of the Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations (FAEA) in Hanoi on November 25.

ASEAN ASEAN extends MoU on essential goods The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has extended the memorandum of understanding on the implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs) on essential goods under the Hanoi plan of action on strengthening ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, 2024.

Society ASEAN, RoK share experience in development policy enforcement Policy makers, scientists, scholars and experts from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, and ASEAN countries exchanged knowledge and experience in administrative reform in service of national development post COVID-19, at a seminar in Hanoi on November 25.