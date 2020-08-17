World Japanese companies shift focus on Southeast Asia: JETRO More and more Japanese firms are expanding business in Southeast Asia and scaling down operations in China due to its escalating tensions with the US, according to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

World Indonesia’s foreign debts hit 408.6 bln USD Indonesia’s foreign debts in the second quarter of 2020 were recorded at 408.6 billion USD, consisting of debts of the public and private sectors, according to the Bank of Indonesia (BI).

World Thailand to build 3.2-billion-USD canal for preventing floods The Thai government is planning to spend 100 billion baht (over 3.2 billion USD) to develop a 240km canal running from Chai Nat province to the Gulf of Thailand to prevent flooding in the country’s central region.