Indonesia spends 3.8 trillion IDR to revise tourism industry
The Indonesian government will allocate 3.8 trillion IDR (257 million USD) from its budget to revive the tourism sector through granting several incentives to tourism operators in the country.
Popular tourist destination Raja Ampat in West Papua. (Source: ANTARA News)
The incentives include subsidy and income tax cut, deputy chief of the presidential office Febry Calvin Tetelepta said at a webinar on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic on August 13.
The tourism industry, including hotels, restaurants, travel companies, and creative economic businesses engaged in advertisement and film production, can benefit from the incentives, he added.
According to the World Tourism Organisation, tourism has been the most-affected sector during the coronavirus crisis.
The Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy expects that the number of foreign tourists to Indonesia will plunge to 5 million this year compared to 16 million last year.
Meanwhile, the number of domestic visitors is predicted to fall to 120 million in 2020 from 303 million last year.
The country's foreign exchange earnings from the tourism sector are projected to fall to 15 billion USD from the target of 21 billion USD for this year./.