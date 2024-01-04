Indonesia spends nearly 30 billion USD on infrastructure in 2023
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (centre) speaks at a press conference on Indonesia's 2023 State Budget performance and realisation in Jakarta on January 2, 2024. (Photo: Antara)
The figure increased by 22.2% compared to the 372.8 trillion IDR recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Indonesia's national new agency Antara reported that the infrastructure budget was allocated to various ministries and institutions for diverse construction projects of public housing, irrigation networks, roads, and seaports, among others.
Local regions also received direct allocations for critical infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, drainage, and clean water systems. Further allocations went to the financing of the Trans-Sumatra toll road project and the construction of some 200,000 housing units.
"This ensures infrastructure equity, present in everything from clean water, roads, bridges, and irrigation, to toll roads, airports, and seaports," Indrawati stated as quoted by Antara./.