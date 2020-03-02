World Indonesia temporarily closes embassy in Seoul due to COVID-19 The offices of the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), were temporarily closed on February 28 after a COVID-19 case had been reported in a nearby area.

World Muhyiddin Yassin becomes Malaysia's 8th prime minister President of the Bersatu party Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister at the royal palace on March 1.

World Thailand: Drought and disease menace job prospects Thailand's employment is projected to face numerous risks this year, with widespread drought, poor exports, the delay of the fiscal 2020 budget and the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) weighing on jobs.