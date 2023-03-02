Indonesia strengthens cooperation in digital economy with Singapore
Indonesian Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto on March 1 met with visiting Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean in Jakarta to discuss ways to boost digital economic cooperation between the two countries.
Indonesian Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto (L) and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto on March 1 met with visiting Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean in Jakarta to discuss ways to boost digital economic cooperation between the two countries.
Indonesia and Singapore agreed to strengthen cooperation in the digital economy, especially for the development of human resources, through the Tech Talents Programme, Antara news agency reported.
During their meeting, the two ministers also discussed development of the manufacturing industry in Indonesia, especially in the automotive sector, where Indonesia has a large production capacity and has exported automotive with high local content.
Hartarto stated that Indonesia is open to foreign investment for the development of green technology, especially to achieve its net zero emission target in 2060 and to open the widest possible employment opportunities in the country.
In a statement on March 2, Hartarto said that development of the quality of human resources is a supporting factor in increasing a country's competitive capabilities.
The Tech Talents programme that is being discussed by the two countries can be developed for mutual benefit for young technological talents as well as the industries and ecosystems of the two countries," he noted.
He also highlighted the Government's steadfast commitment to developing the digital economy through various efforts, such as the establishment of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework under Indonesia's Chair of ASEAN in 2023./.