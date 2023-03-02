World Thailand: Forest fire hotspots set daily record A total of 3,768 potential wildfire hotspots were detected across Thailand in a day, making a new record for 2023, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

World Indonesia’s digital economy projected to double by 2025 Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said with a positive work performance and a strong foundation, the government is confident of achieving twofold digital economy growth by 2025.

World Indonesia shows breakthroughs in primeval forest protection Deforestation in Indonesia has to date been at its lowest level in the recent two decades, with the area of forest lost halved between 2015 and 2021.

World Thailand strengthens crackdown on foreign criminals at tourism areas Localities with popular tourist attractions in Thailand have taken measures to crack down on criminals to better ensure the safety of visitors and residents.