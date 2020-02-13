World Indonesia targets attracting nearly 8 billion USD in mining The Indonesian government expects to attract 7.75 billion USD in investment in the mining industry this year, a record level between 2015 and 2024, fuelled by a wave of smelter development projects.

World EU, ASEAN agree to beef up cooperation The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to boost cooperation in the spheres of mutual interests during a meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on February 11.

World Indonesia to build two railways on Java island Indonesia will build two railways on Java island – the world’s most populous island under the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan signed by President Joko Widodo on January 20.