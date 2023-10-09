Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Government is increasing the rice supply in the domestic market to curb consumer prices affected by the rise in unhusked rice prices.

According to September data from Statistics Indonesia, the price of ready-to-mill dried unhusked rice reached 7,386 IDR, or 0.47 USD per kg, marking a 9.3% increase from the previous month.

In tackling the increasing rice prices, he highlighted that the Government has distributed assistance of 10kg of rice per month for each of the 21.3 million beneficiary families in the last six months.



The distribution will continue until November to ease the burden on people in need./.