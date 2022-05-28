Indonesia striving to lure electric vehicle, ICT investment
Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita(Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government has been actively wooing investors at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, by highlighting the country’s investment potential and holding economic discussions.
The government always provides support for investors so that every investment which enters Indonesia can become mutually beneficial, Antara news agency quoted Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita as saying.
He added that Indonesia’s economy grew 5.01 percent in the first quarter of 2022 despite the uncertain global economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same period, its manufacturing industry sector grew 5.47 percent.
The improving performance of the manufacturing industry was supported by the industrial downstreaming policy implemented by the government, which raised the manufacturing value added (MVA).
He also highlighted new investment opportunities for optimising Indonesia’s natural resource potential for creating an electric vehicle ecosystem in the country, in line with the focus of the 2022 WEF on new and renewable energy as well as the agenda of Indonesia’s 2022 G20 presidency./.