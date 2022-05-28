ASEAN ASEAN keen on bolstering trade, investment with Mexico A delegation of the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to Guanajuato state, aiming to bolster trade and investment.

World Indonesia outlines energy transition initiatives Indonesia revealed concrete steps it will take to achieve a fair and affordable energy transition at the 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEFAM) in Davos, Switzerland.

World Indonesia, Netherlands foster trade, investment ties Cooperation in trade and investment between Indonesia and the Netherlands was intensified through a meeting between Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

World Lao government asks agencies to foster exports The Lao government has instructed ministries to streamline procedures to facilitate trade and speed up freight transport and the export of goods, reported Xinhua news agency.