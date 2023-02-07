Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani (Photo: ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on February said she believes the strong pace of recovery in 2022 will become a solid foundation for the country’s economy in 2023.

In a statement, the minister said that the government is optimistic that economic growth in 2023 will still be strong despite the prospect of a global economic slowdown. The very strong pace of recovery in 2022 will become a solid foundation for the national economy to face short-term challenges while continuing the medium- and long-term development agenda.

She noted the structural reform agenda to accelerate economic transformation will continue to be maintained in order to strengthen the structure and drive the performance of the national economy.

Revenue and expenditure budget for 2023 is prepared to solve critical issues such as inflation control, stability, improvement of the people's welfare, and stronger investment improvements.

The latest economic indicators also continue to show an expansive trend, including Indonesia's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) that increased significantly in January 2023. Meanwhile, economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 5.01% over the same period in 2021./.