Indonesia suggested to adopt fisheries models from neighbouring countries
Jakarta (VNA) - Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Marine Affairs Scholars (Iskindo) Riza Damanik said he hopes the country's fisheries and maritime sectors could be like those in Thailand and China.
He said on February 20 that Thailand and China have strengthened their fisheries sector and focused on the unity of the business ecosystems of their people.
He said that there are many models from countries nearby for Indonesia to emulate, taking the best features that work to make the fisheries more valuable.
Riza noted the governments of Thailand, China, and Vietnam were involved in the development of their fishery product brands.
Those countries also carried out downstream activities to improve people's welfare, including efforts to maintain environmental sustainability. Thus, the economic potential value of the fisheries saw significant leaps from 50% to 500%, according to the Iskindo chairman./.
