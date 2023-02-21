World Thailand’s export to Russia plummets in 2022 Thailand’s export to Russia fell 43.3% to 585.44 million USD in 2022, reported the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Department of International Trade on February 21.

World Indonesia, China to cooperate on human resources training Indonesia and China have agreed to collaborate to enhance the quality of vocational training of Indonesian human resources, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah has said.

World Philippines reaffirms support for rules-based approaches to East Sea issue The Phillipines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has reiterated the country's firm resolve to address the East Sea (also known as West Philippine Sea or South China Sea) issue through peaceful and legal means.

World Malaysia: Up to 60,000 people may lose jobs this year The Malaysian Employers Federation, the nation’s largest employers' group, fears that up to 60,000 people could lose their jobs this year, double the yearly average of the past, its President Syed Hussain Syed Husman has said.