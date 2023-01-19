Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir met with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) players in Binjai, North Sumatra, on January 17. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s government is supporting the building of an ecosystem that helps enhance the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has said.



The government is integrating four pillars, including MSMEs, modern retail, marketplaces, and banking into one ecosystem, he said during a meeting with MSMEs in Binjai city, North Sumatra, on January 17.



The official emphasised that the Trade Ministry continues to support the development of MSMEs through a four-pillar programme to improve their competitiveness.



The minister said he expects MSMEs in Binjai city to collaborate to supply their products to modern retailers in North Sumatra as well as take part in training courses to develop their capacity to enter the digital market.



The government supports SME (small and medium enterprise) financing, such as through cooperation with banks under the people's business credit scheme, he added./.