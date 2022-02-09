Indonesia surpasses Singapore in digital investment in ASEAN: official
Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Antara)Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia has exceeded Singapore to lead ASEAN in terms of investment in the digital sector, according to Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.
Speaking at the recent national press day, the official said digitalisation has become an economic gear, with the digital economy in Indonesia predicted to be the largest in Southeast Asia and worth roughly 1,700 trillion Rp (over 118 billion USD) in 2025.
According to him, the pandemic has accelerated digital penetration in the country, and the number of digital consumers from 2020 to mid-2021 has increased by 21 million. The growth has encouraged internet usage and resulted in an increase of digital transactions by 49 percent or 47 billion USD by the end of 2021.
Regarding the negative sides of the digital economy such as capital outflow, tax ignorance, and unemployment, he noted the government has to make efforts to ensure digital independence and sovereignty./.