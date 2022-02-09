World Indonesia aims to attract 17 billion USD in investment from G20 Presidency Indonesia targets 200-250 trillion rupiah in investment during its presidency at the 2022 G20 forum, the country’s Investment Minister and Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head Bahlil Lahadalia has said.

World Malaysia’s unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent Malaysia's unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in December from 4.3 percent in the previous month, data of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed.

World Thai gov’t to push BCG Agenda to raise income The first Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy committee meeting of the year has resolved to push the BCG agenda as a means of raising income for the people, while also preserving Thailand’s biodiversity and environment.

World Indonesia extends VAT cut on new houses The Indonesian government has decided to extend the maximum value added tax (VAT) discount of 50 percent for housing from January 1 to September 30, 2022.