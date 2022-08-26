Indonesia takes measures to fight terrorism
The National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) of Indonesia has said that it is committed to implementing five transformative measures to prevent and curb the threats of radicalism and terrorism in the country.
The first measure is to transform the nationalism spirit, BNPT head Boy Rafli Amar said during a hearing meeting with Commission III of the House of Representatives (DPR) at the Parliament Complex.
Besides transforming the nationalism spirit, the agency will also exert efforts to revitalise Pancasila values, religious moderation, and customary and cultural values, as well as promote welfare development-based terrorism prevention, the BNPT head informed.
The five transformative measures will be implemented to check anti-Indonesia and anti-Constitutional radical and terror movements, which are intolerant to differences, abuse religious values, are anti-humanity, and permit violence to achieve ideological goals, he said.
Meanwhile, DPR Commission III legislators lauded the BNPT for its effective and accountable counter-terrorism and radicalism measures./.