ASEAN ASEAN Committee in Australia marks bloc’s 55th anniversary The ASEAN Committee in Canberra held a ceremony on August 24 to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Google launches third data centre in Singapore Tech giant Google has launched its third data centre in Singapore on August 23, bringing its total investments in such facilities in the Southeast Asian nation to 850 million USD.

Politics Vietnam backs increasing ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership: minister Vietnam consistently supports the strengthening of the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 22 at the 2nd ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.

World ASEAN Family Day 2022 held in Washington D.C. The ASEAN Family Day 2022 has been organised in Washington D.C., drawing the participation of nearly 200 ASEAN embassy members and their families, as well as representatives from the US Department of State.