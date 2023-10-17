A worker carries sacks of rice for food aid to be distributed to the community at a Bulog warehouse in Indramayu, West Java (Photo:en.antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Head of Indonesia’s National Food Agency (Bapanas), Arief Prasetyo Adi, stated on October 16 that the government is implementing a number of measures, including food aid, to counter the rising trend in rice prices.

According to Arief, some 640 tonnes of rice must be distributed to 21.3 million beneficiary families in three months.



He emphasised the task is given by the President to Bapanas and the National Logistics Agency (Bulog). This is a national task to ensure people’s lives.



He pointed out that Bapanas is also running the Food Supply and Prices Stabilization Program (SPHP), which involves the distribution of affordable premium-quality rice through modern retail stores and traditional markets.



Adi further noted that President Joko Widodo has instructed Bulog to distribute 200,000 tons of rice through rice mills across the country to stabilise prices.



He also mentioned that in order to curb the rise in cayenne pepper prices, Bapanas has requested the state food holding company ID FOOD to coordinate with production centers to distribute their surplus to other areas./.