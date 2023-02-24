World Thailand positive about foreign investment attraction in 2023 Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is positive about the country’s foreign investment attraction this year, with at least 100 billion baht (over 2.8 billion USD) expected.

World Indonesia begins mandatory carbon trading for coal power plants Indonesia on February 22 launched the first phase of mandatory carbon trading for coal-fired power plants, as an effort to boost renewable energy and achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

World Indonesia offers tax incentives to attract investors to new capital Indonesia has unveiled a host of tax breaks to attract companies and people to move to its new capital Nusantara in the heart of Borneo.