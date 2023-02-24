Indonesia targets 1.6 million cars produced this year
Indonesia is aiming to manufacture 1.6 million cars this year, higher than the 1.5 million units recorded in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Industry.
Illustrative image (Photo: Asdafnews)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is aiming to manufacture 1.6 million cars this year, higher than the 1.5 million units recorded in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Industry.
Dodiet Prasetyo, a ministry official, said at a discussion entitled "Step on the Gas to Reach 2 Million Cars Target” on February 23 that although there is still uncertainty that greatly affects industry development in the future, the Indonesian government is pushing the industry to expand the export market.
So far, at least 400,000 of the 1.5 million cars produced in 2022 have been exported, mainly to other ASEAN countries.
The ministry is also aiming to boost car production to more than 2 million by 2030./.