Indonesia targets 2,000 vocational training centres in 2020
The Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia has set a target to establish 2,000 community-based vocational training centres (BLK) across the nation in 2020, as part of the efforts to boost the workers’ competency.
Indonesia's national forum of the community-based vocational training center held in Central Java on December 30 (Photo: VNA)
Speaking with reporters on December 30, Director General of Training and Productivity under the ministry Bambang Satrio Lelono said the programme was started with the formation of 50 BLK in 2017, 75 in 2018, and 988 in 2019.
He added that the community-based BLK programme is a breakthrough initiated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo as a precautionary measure against the country’s demographic bonus in 2030-2040 and to curb unemployment.
Indonesia is set to avail the benefits of a demographic bonus, a large productive population, for which apposite measures are required with the improvement in skills and competitiveness./.
