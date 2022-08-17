World Indonesia can become centre for global geothermal industry: Indonesian official Indonesia could become the centre of the global geothermal industry on account of its huge geothermal potential, President Director of PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) Ahmad Yuniarto has said.

World Thailand plans to use entirely electric buses in Bangkok in three years The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) may procure 3,200 electric buses to phase out fossil-fueled buses from its fleet in three years, said Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport Sorapong Paitoonphong.

World Indonesian President highlights five major national agendas Indonesian President Joko Widodo has emphasised that five big agendas of the nation must not stop despite geopolitical conflicts and crises continuing to haunt the world.

World Cambodia starts talks to raise wage for textile workers for 2023 The National Minimum Wage Council of Cambodia on August 15 started talks to consider raising minimum wage for workers in the textile, garment, footwear and travel products and bags industries for 2023, reported the Khmer Times.