Indonesia has set the target of welcoming up to 7.4 million foreign tourists in 2023. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that his ministry is targeting to draw 3.5–7.4 million foreign tourists to Indonesia in 2023.



The figure is double the goal of 1.8-3.6 million set for this year, the official said at a weekly press conference on August 22.



According to Sandiaga, the tourism sector faces many challenges in the post-pandemic phase such as rising flight ticket prices and a volatile business environment.



The official said he hopes that the ministry will accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry market as well as the creative economy with the right policies.



Currently, Indonesia is still focusing on domestic tourists.



“However, I believe that with a better visa policy, with more direct flight connectivity, Indonesia will be able to achieve the target in 2023," he was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.



The ministry will also push the development of five super-priority destinations (DSPs), several annual events, MICE (meeting, incentive, convention, exhibition) events, and improvement in the quality of tourism through reskilling, newskilling, and upskilling human resources in related sectors.

The number of foreign arrivals to Indonesia from January to June 2022 stood at 743,210, an increase of 929.66% compared to the same period last year. This achievement was followed by an increase in the occupancy rate of five-star hotel rooms in Indonesia in June, which reached 50.28%, or 11.73% higher than the figure a year earlier.



In June alone, the Southeast Asia country welcomed 345,440 foreign visitors, up 1,973% year-on-year and 63% month-on-month./.