Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has set the goal of attracting 34.8 billion USD in energy, oil and gas, and mining this year to propel economic growth and create jobs.



Addressing a press teleconference on April 12, ESDM Secretary General Ego Syahrial said the figure reached 25.8 billion USD last year, or 20 percent lower than the initial target.



Specifically, the country targeted drawing 16.8 billion USD in upstream and downstream oil and gas exploitation, 9.9 billion USD in electricity, 6 billion USD in mining and 2.1 billion USD in renewable energy.



To achieve such target, the Government has prepared several policies to enhance investment in energy and mining.



Syahrial said the Government will provide financial incentives to encourage investment in upstream oil and gas exploitation, including removing value added tax on transactions of liquefied natural gas and exemption of tariff on imports./.

VNA