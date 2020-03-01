World Muhyiddin Yassin becomes Malaysia's 8th prime minister President of the Bersatu party Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister at the royal palace on March 1.

World Thailand: Drought and disease menace job prospects Thailand's employment is projected to face numerous risks this year, with widespread drought, poor exports, the delay of the fiscal 2020 budget and the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) weighing on jobs.

World Indonesia promotes tourism on social media The Indonesian government is set to recruit at least 15 international influencers to attract foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country, according to Tourism Minister Wishnutama Kusubandio.