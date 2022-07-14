ASEAN New wave of COVID-19 in Singapore may peak this week The current COVID-19 wave in Singapore may reach its peak at the end of this week or even sooner, in the next one or two days, The Strait Times said, citing medical experts.

ASEAN Indonesia to soon export chicken to Singapore Indonesian companies will soon start to export chicken products to Singapore, Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture has said.

ASEAN ASEAN, ESCAP promote partnership in SDG implementation The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened a meeting in New York on July 7 to seek measures to speed up the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthen their partnership.

World Malaysian central bank raises OPR to 2.25% Malaysia's central bank - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) - has increased the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.25%.