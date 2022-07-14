Indonesia temporarily stops sending labourers to Malaysia
Illustrative image (Photo: nst.com.my)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia said on July 13 that it has temporarily stopped sending its labourers to work in Malaysia, including thousands recruited for the plantation sector, citing a breach in a worker recruitment deal signed between the two countries.
This is considered the latest blow for Malaysia - the world's second-largest palm oil producer and a key link in the global supply chain - which is facing a shortage of some 1.2 million workers that could derail its economic recovery.
According to Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono, the freeze was imposed after Malaysia's immigration authorities continued using an online recruitment system for domestic workers that had been linked to allegations of trafficking and forced labour.
The system's continued operation violated the terms of an agreement signed between both sides in April, aimed at improving the protection of domestic workers employed in Malaysian households, said Hermono.
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister S. Saravanan confirmed receiving a letter from Indonesian authorities informing him of the freeze. He said he will discuss the matter with the Home Ministry which oversees the immigration department./.