ASEAN Foreigners traveling in Indonesia must be fully vaccinated Indonesia has required international arrivals aged 18 and above who wish to travel within its territory to receive at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, under a circular of the COVID-19 Task Force concerning domestic travel provision, which started to take effect on August 25.

World Thailand’s exports up 4.3% in July Thailand’s export turnover in July 2022 rose 4.3% from the same period last year to nearly 23.63 billion USD, much lower than the growth of 11.9% in the previous month, according to the Thai Ministry of Commerce.

World Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts The executive board of the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) made its debut during a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 27.

World Vietnam makes contributions to negotiations for BBNJ instrument The fifth session of the intergovernmental conference on an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) concluded on August 27 (Hanoi time) after two weeks of sitting.