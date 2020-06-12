World Philippines: Remittances may shrink 5 percent this year Governor of the Philippine central bank (BSP) Benjamin Diokno has said overseas remittances to the country could shrink 5 percent this year because of COVID-19.

World Thailand’s baht surges due to foreign inflows Thailand’s baht has surged past 31 per US dollar on the back of month-to-date net foreign inflows moving into local equities and bonds, a motion contrary to Thailand's economic outlook.

World Thailand to set up cyber police bureau Thailand will establish a cyber police unit to counter high-tech crimes, with more than 1,700 "cyber police officers" to be stationed across the country to handle computer-related offences, Bangkok Post reported on June 12.

World Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus The quick establishment of a testing system and thorough quarantine measures are the main factors behind Vietnam’s success in containing COVID-19 community infections, a Japanese professor was quoted as saying by the Japanese TV channel NHK in a story published on June 11.