Indonesia: thousands of people flee homes due to flash floods
Thousands of people in Indonesia's province of Gorontalo were forced to go out of their homes after floodwaters, reportedly reaching a height of nearly 1.5 meters, have been submerging residential areas.
Hanoi (VNA) - Thousands of people in Indonesia's province of Gorontalo were forced to go out of their homes after floodwaters, reportedly reaching a height of nearly 1.5 meters, have been submerging residential areas.
According to Gorontalo's Disaster Mitigation Agency, at least 43 villages in the province's Gorontalo city and Bone Bolango district were hit by significant floods due to heavy rains.
Several areas in Gorontalo city have been affected by the flood.
According to data provided by the disaster mitigation agency, the waters forced 5,250 residents in Bugis, 4,010 in Tenda, 2,358 in Ipilo, and 1,000 in Botu, to flee their homes.
The residents affected by the floods are currently evacuated to shelters provided by the provincial administration, the agency said./.
According to Gorontalo's Disaster Mitigation Agency, at least 43 villages in the province's Gorontalo city and Bone Bolango district were hit by significant floods due to heavy rains.
Several areas in Gorontalo city have been affected by the flood.
According to data provided by the disaster mitigation agency, the waters forced 5,250 residents in Bugis, 4,010 in Tenda, 2,358 in Ipilo, and 1,000 in Botu, to flee their homes.
The residents affected by the floods are currently evacuated to shelters provided by the provincial administration, the agency said./.