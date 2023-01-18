President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the 2023 Regional Heads and Regional Leadership Forum National Coordination Meeting in Bogor, West Java on January 17, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has required the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to control rice prices which had increased in 79 regions nationwide.

Speaking at the 2023 National Coordination Meeting of Regional Heads and Regional Leadership Forum in Bogor, West Java, on January 17, the President said he has warned Bulog about hike in rice prices which has affected lives of many people, especially the poor.

Jokowi requested Bulog, relevant ministries and agencies, regional heads, and Bank Indonesia (BI) to continue to monitor the prices of goods and services in the field.

He urged all parties to be careful against the increase in prices of goods and services, as currently, the world is facing a threat of a rise in inflation.



Apart from rice, the President noted that several commodities also experienced an increase in prices, such as eggs in 89 regions, tomatoes in 82 regions, and broiler chicken meat in 75 regions.



He appealed to district heads, mayors, and governors to visit markets frequently to check whether the data fit the situation on the field.



According to the President, currently, inflation, or an increase in the prices of goods and services, has become a threat to all countries. He noted that Indonesia's inflation is still under control, at around 5.5%./.