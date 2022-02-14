World Laos encourages people to travel domestically Laos will step up the campaign to encourage Lao people to travel within the country to revive the tourism industry and its economy in the context that the government has eased restrictive measures to gradually normalise the situation.

World Laos works to end GHG emission by 2050 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Laos has adopted new measures to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emission to zero by 2050.

World Singapore Airshow 2022 to take place with smaller scale The Singapore Airshow 2022 will be held in in-person format from February 15 to 18 at Changi Exhibition Centre, with fewer participants.