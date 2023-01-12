Indonesia, Timor Leste promote economic cooperation, resolve border issues
Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and her visiting Timor Leste counterpart Adaljiza Magno met in Jakarta on January 11, discussing opportunities to boost economic partnership and the settlement of land boundaries between the nations.
The two ministers talked about the plan to follow up on the Joint Industrial Park development project. They agreed to start discussing a Joint Free Trade Zone agreement in the border industrial area between Timor Leste’s Oecusse district and Indonesian East Nusa Tenggara province.
The meeting also discussed the matter of expediting the completion of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and a memorandum of understanding in the field of communication and informatics.
The diplomats agreed that efforts would be driven to finalise the agreements this year so that they could be signed during the visit of the Prime Minister of Timor Leste, which will be determined later.
Regarding the land border issues, the sides concurred to push for efforts to settle discussions on two segments of the land border between Indonesia and Timor Leste, namely Bidjael Sunan-Oben and Noel Besi-Citrana. Retno said that it is important to maintain conditions so that negotiations can continue./.