Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources targets to use a budget of 186.9 trillion IDR (12 billion USD) for 2024 energy subsidies, said Minister Arifin Tasrif.



Tasrif said at a press conference on January 15 that the total value for fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidies is targeted at 113.3 trillion IDR while 73.6 trillion IDR is for electricity subsidies.



According to him, the Government has considered to continue providing energy subsidies in an effort to maintain the people's purchasing power and anticipated an increase in the prices and demand for energy, especially crude oil.



The ministry also targets to open at least 100 one-price fuel distribution agents this year to realise fuel price equality across the nation./.