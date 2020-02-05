World Indonesia records slowest growth pace since 2015 Indonesia posted an economic growth rate of 5.02 percent in 2019, the lowest since 2015, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on February 5.

World Malaysian state offers visa extension for stranded Chinese tourists The Immigration Department of Malaysia’s Sabah state agreed to offer one-week visa extension for stranded Chinese nationals due to coronavirus, said its Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew.

World Singapore reports six more nCoV infection cases Singapore has recorded six more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including the first four cases of human-to-human transmission.

World Cambodia hopes to retain preferential trade status with UK The Cambodian government is hoping to retain its preferential trade status with the United Kingdom (UK) after it left the European Union (EU).