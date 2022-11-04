Politics CPV leader’s visit to China carries strategic meaning: Russian expert The recent visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong produced practical results and carried strategic meaning, according to Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian analyst of international politics.

ASEAN Indonesia signs 8 bilateral agreements to promote health transformation The Indonesian Health Ministry recently signed eight bilateral agreements with other countries to promote the health transformation, according to the country's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. ​

World Training course held for Lao 103 Military Hospital’s staff An eight-month training course in basic Vietnamese language for officials and medical staff of Laos's 103 Military Hospital closed on November 3.

World Thai Prime Minister officiates Thailand-China Investment Forum The very first Thailand-China Investment Forum kicked off on November 3 in Bangkok, with the Prime Minister of Thailand presiding over the opening ceremony. Strategic partnership was emphasized at the gathering.