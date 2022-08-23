Indonesia’s Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki. (Photo: britcham.or.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Teten Masduki has asked food retailers to join online business given that the country is expected to become the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, reaching 4,500 trillion Rp (302 billion USD) in value by 2030.

The Indonesian government is targeting 30 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enter the digital market by 2024, including 19.5 million MSMEs in 2022, Masduki said.



The official is optimistic that the target will be achieved especially by the participation of noodle and meatball soup vendors, Antara news agency reported.



Chairman of the Association of Chicken Noodle and Meatball Soup Vendors (Papmiso) Bambang Haryanto said 1,200 out of the 50,000 Papmiso members are already connected to online business.



GoFood accommodates 62,700 food vendors and Grab Food 120,000.



Masduki said he hopes that all of the 50,000 members of Papmiso will go online in the next two years.



The Cooperatives and SMEs Ministry is ready to help noodle and meatball soup vendors to obtain business registration numbers, distribution permits, and halal certificates as well as facilitate access to banks to obtain capital assistance under the people’s business credit (KUR) scheme./.