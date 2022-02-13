World Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Philippines A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded offshore Cagayan province, the Philippines, on February 13 afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

World Thailand to soon launch travel bubble with India Thailand will soon launch a travel bubble with India, aiming to attract high-value young Indian visitors who can make a significant contribution to the recovery of its tourism-dependent economy.

World Thailand to donate COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, five others Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on February 11 approved a proposal to donate up to 3.55 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to six countries, including Vietnam.