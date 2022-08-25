World Singapore releases July inflation figures Singapore recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in July core inflation, compared to the 4.4% rate in June, according to the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

World Philippines allocates 11% of 2023 national budget to repay debts The Philippines will use over 11% of the proposed national budget for 2023 to repay its debts, the Department of Finance said on August 25.

World Philippines reports three deaths from tropical storm Ma-On Tropical storm Ma-On caused at least three deaths and four injuries in the Philippines, the country's disaster agency reported on August 25.