World Thai government approves 2021 budget bill The Thai government on June 16 approved a bill for the fiscal 2021 budget of 3.3 trillion THB (about 106 billion USD) which will be submitted to the parliament, said spokeswoman of the government Narumon Pinyosinwat.

World Thailand aims to attract more foreign investment during COVID-19 To cope with the adverse impact of COVID-19 on foreign investment, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, has assigned the Board of Investment (BOI) to fine-tune its work by highlighting the strengths of the country to attract more foreign investors.

World Chinese group to build 1.62-bln-USD hydropower plant in Indonesia China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) has recently inked an 11.52 billion yuan (1.62 billion USD) deal with Indonesia Dafeng Heshun Energy Industri to construct Data Dian hydropower project in North Kalimantan province.

World Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific An international webinar on prospects for a new bipolar world order and its impacts on Asia-Pacific took place on June 16, gathering leading scholars from Russia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.