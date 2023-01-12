World Thailand leads ASEAN countries in achieving sustainable development goals Thailand has ranked first in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the latest Sustainable Development Report, according to Thipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokeswoman.

ASEAN Indonesia prioritises consolidating ASEAN Secretariat Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on January 9 said consolidating the ASEAN Secretariat will be a priority in the country’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

ASEAN ASEAN economies able to survive market volatility in 2023: UOB Major ASEAN economies should be able to survive volatile market swings in 2023 following similar turmoil last year thanks to the region's strong fundamentals, according to Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).