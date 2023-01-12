Indonesia to establish office of ASEAN special envoy on Myanmar
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 11 that she will head an office that Indonesia – the rotating Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, is establishing to spearhead how the bloc deals with the crisis in Myanmar.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 11 that she will head an office that Indonesia – the rotating Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, is establishing to spearhead how the bloc deals with the crisis in Myanmar.
As the head of the new Office of Special Envoy, Retno said it is crucial to enable a national dialogue to address the crisis.
Indonesia requests giving access to all stakeholders to the ASEAN Secretary-General, said the minister, asking that the Myanmar authorities to also allow humanitarian assistance.
Retno said Indonesia's move is in line with a decision made in November by ASEAN leaders at the group's summit in Phnom Penh as well as with a Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar that the bloc had adopted earlier.
The official added ASEAN will also continue to collaborate with the United Nations special envoy in dealing with the Myanmar issue./.