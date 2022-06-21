Indonesia to export 200,000 tonnes of rice next month
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia plans to ship abroad 200,000 tonnes of rice next month, reported local media.
President Joko Widodo announced the plan at a meeting with seven general chairmen of political parties at the State Palace before a cabinet reshuffle last week, according to the Jakarta Global newspaper.
Indonesia posted surpluses in rice production in the past three years and exported a total of 4 million tonnes during the period, data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) showed.
The country produced 14.6 million metric tonnes of rice in the January-April period this year, up 7.7 percent from 13.6 million metric tonnes in the same period last year. During the first four months period, Indonesia the country exported around 440.000 metric tonnes of rice, the BPS data showed./.
