World Indonesia runs trade deficit with Russia, Ukraine Indonesia's trade balance with Russia and Ukraine was in deficit due to the ongoing war, head of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono has stated.

World Indonesian economy forecast to grow 4.6 percent in 2022 The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war could cause Indonesia’s economy to decline to 4.6 percent this year, said Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo.

ASEAN Malaysia's total trade soars to new high in March Malaysia's total trade recorded a growth rate of 27.3 percent year-on-year last month to reach a new high of 236.6 billion RM (55.69 billion USD), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) announced on April 18.

World ASEAN, US to convene special summit in May Cambodia, as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022, announced that the bloc and the US are set to convene a special summit to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their dialogue relations in Washington D.C., on May 12 and 13.