World Singapore likely to continue suffering high inflation in 2023 Singapore is likely to experience a tough year in 2023 with high inflation and slow economic growth, according to the latest report by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

World Australia hopes to deepen bonds with Southeast Asia: foreign minister Australia wishes to further deepen its bonds with Southeast Asia, and cooperate with it for a peaceful region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said.

World Russian expert hails special meaning of Party leader’s visit to China The Independent newspaper in Russia published an article by Grigory Trofimchuk, an analyst of international politics, regarding the significance of the visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong as well as the nations’ relations.

World Malaysia's ringgit expected to stabilize against US dollar from Q4 2023 The ringgit should start to strengthen against the US dollar from the second quarter of next year onwards and settle at the 4.40 level in the fourth quarter of 2023, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported, citing a note released by AmBank Research.