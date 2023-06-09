World Singapore: 10th sustainable resources dialogue seeks ways for greener ASEAN The 10th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources (SWR) took place in Singapore on June 9, gathering nearly 250 scholars, experts and representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organisations in the Southeast Asian region.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK commit to enhancing dialogue partnership Senior officials of ASEAN and the UK reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen ASEAN-UK Dialogue Partnership and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation at the second ASEAN-UK Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on June 8.

World Malaysia bolsters development of clean energy market Through the implementation of the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR), Malaysia will be well positioned to profit from the global green hydrogen market, which is forecast to reach 189.19 billion RM (41 billion USD) in 2050.

World Philippines evacuates thousands amid volcano eruption threats Philippine officials on June 9 began evacuating some 10,000 residents living around the country’s most active volcano amid threats of an eruption.