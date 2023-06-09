Indonesia to gradually eliminate single-use plastic
Indonesia plans to phase out single-use plastic utensils and packaging by 2029, according to Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.
The minister revealed that the targeted items include polystyrene foam food packaging, single-use food utensils and plastic straws, plastic bags, multilayer packaging, and small-sized packaging.
The move aims to control waste that is hard to collect, has zero economic value, and is difficult to recycle, the national news agency Antara quoted the minister as saying.
According to Bakar, her ministry is encouraging regional governments to establish policies and strategies for waste management from sources to the final processing step.
Indonesia has set a national target to reduce waste by 30% and increase the rate of waste handling to 70% by 2025. The nation has so far enacted several laws and regulations to regulate waste management./.
