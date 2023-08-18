ASEAN ASEAN aims to enhance workforce competitiveness The 16th Meeting of the Working Group on Progressive Labour Practices to Enhance the Competitiveness of ASEAN (SLOM-WG) has been held online.

ASEAN ASEAN digital economy reaches 194 billion USD in 2022 The ASEAN digital economy market reached 194 billion USD in 2022 and Indonesia contributed up to 40%, said Rizal Edwin, expert staff for Digital Transformation, Creativity, and Human Resources at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of Indonesia.

ASEAN ASEAN boosts digital finance cooperation The ASEAN-Business Advisory Council (BAC) is fostering partnerships with a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform and the Indonesian Joint Funding Fintech Association (AFPI) to support digital payment transformation.

ASEAN ASEAN discusses Socio-Cultural Community post-2025 The 19th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (19th SOC-COM) with the theme “The Post-2025 ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community” has been held via video conference.