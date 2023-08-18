Indonesia to host ASEAN Online Sale Day
Indonesia will host the ASEAN Online Sale Day in Semarang city of Central Java province on August 19, as part of the ongoing 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-55) Meeting.
A screenshot of the site.Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will host the ASEAN Online Sale Day in Semarang city of Central Java province on August 19, as part of the ongoing 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-55) Meeting.
Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Ministry of Trade, said the event will attract the physical attendance of businessmen from the region, while sales will take place through a portal.
Djatmiko expressed his belief that this year's event will create favourable conditions for business entities, especially Indonesian small- and medium-sized enterprises, to market their products to bloc member countries.
AEM-55 is taking place from August 17-22, with the agenda of 19 meetings between ASEAN economic ministers and their counterparts from ASEAN dialogue partner countries.
Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan said AEM-55 has three main goals. The first one is to fulfil the ASEAN Chair’s economic priorities in 2023, such as the signing of the Protocol for the Second Amendment of the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. The second goal is to strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and its dialogue partners and strategic partners. The third is to fortify cooperation between business entities in the bloc and partner countries./.