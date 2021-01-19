World Vietnamese diplomat stresses importance of UN’s cooperation with Arab League The situation in the Arab region underscores the importance of cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, including the Arab League (AL), Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council on January 18.

World Indonesia extends search for plane crash victims for three days Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) on January 18 decided to extend the search for the bodies of passengers and debris of the crashed Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182 for another three days.

World Thailand records new COVID-19 cases Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 369 new cases on January 18, mostly through active testing in Samut Sakhon province.