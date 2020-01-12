World Cambodia attracts 3.6-bln-USD FDI last year Cambodia attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth nearly 3.6 billion USD in 2019, up 12 percent year-on-year, an English-language daily has reported.

World Thailand’s House of Representatives approves 2020 budget bill The House of Representatives of Thailand has passed a budget bill worth 3.2 trillion baht (105.9 billion USD) for fiscal 2020, more than three months after the fiscal year began.

ASEAN Japan highlights ASEAN’s centrality in Indo-Pacific region Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on January 10 stressed ASEAN’s central role and described this as an essential driver of development in the whole Indo-Pacific region.

ASEAN Meeting discusses ASEAN’s economic priorities for 2020 The 10th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community (CoW 10) was held in Hanoi on January 11 by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.