Indonesia to launch national crypto exchange in July
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti) has planned to debut a national cryptocurrency exchange in July.
All crypto transactions must use the national exchange, according to Bappebti head Didid Noordiatmoko as reported by the local news outlet Tempo.
He stated that Bappebti intended to keep cryptocurrency sales to local transactions while maintaining them in sync with trends in other markets.
Indonesia’s Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, has been informed of the exchange’s progress. If all goes to plan and no further instructions are given, the regulator will sign a permit giving licensed traders one month to join the platform.
The crypto exchange project began in 2021./.
