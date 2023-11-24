Indonesia to launch new civil state apparatus remuneration scheme
The Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform of Indonesia is planning to launch the new civil state apparatus (ASN) remuneration scheme in 2025.
Jakarta (VNA) - The Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform of Indonesia is planning to launch the new civil state apparatus (ASN) remuneration scheme in 2025.
Yudi Wicaksono, Acting Assistant Deputy of Talent Management and Human Resource Development of the ministry, said on November 22 that the new remuneration scheme still awaits the Government’s issuance of a regulation on the ASN Law implementation.
The regulation will be drafted six months after the ASN Law’s entry into force, or in April 2024, he noted, adding that the ministry hopes that the new payroll system could be implemented after the launch of the regulation.
The trial for the new ASN remuneration scheme will start at the end of 2024 while the simulation stage is expected to finish this year.
The official expressed his hope that when the regulation on the ASN Law implementation is finalised in April 2024, the ASN remuneration scheme will be ready to be implemented in 2025.
However, he noted this target could only be realised if everything goes according to plan, and that the new ASN payroll is still being calculated by the Finance Ministry so that the new remuneration will not burden the state and local budgets.
On September 11, Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa said ASN remuneration reform is one of the agenda priorities in 2024./.