World Indonesia to install rooftop solar panels on 800 public buildings The Indonesian government plans to install rooftop solar panels on at least 800 public buildings across the country this year as it steps up its renewable energy push to lessen its reliance on fossil fuels.

World Indonesia starts work on 255km industrial gas pipeline The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral on February 6 started the construction of a 255-kilometre pipeline that will supply gas for industries between Cirebon in West Java and Semarang in Central Java.

World Indonesia: West Java to build plastic waste-to-fuel plants The West Java administration will work with UK-based plastic processing firm Plastic Energy to construct waste treatment sites that process plastic waste into diesel and raw plastic materials.