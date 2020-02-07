Indonesia to manufacture military drones by 2022
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 6 ordered two state companies to manufacture long-range military drones, the first of their kind in the country, from 2022.
Illustrative image (Photo: Jakartapost)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 6 ordered two state companies to manufacture long-range military drones, the first of their kind in the country, from 2022.
The drones, technically known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), are designed to fly at altitudes of between 3,000 and 9,000m for extended lengths of time.
Aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is to manufacture the vehicle's airframe, while PT Len is to build the military equipment, such as sensors, radar and weapon systems.
Indonesian Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro said at the Presidential Office in Jakarta after a Cabinet meeting on February 6 that under the initial plan, the drones named Elang Hitam will be used for military purposes and mass produced by 2024.
However, considering the domestic demand, as well as preparedness for its design and manufacturing process, the President had instructed that the mass manufacturing of the dronesw will begin in 2022.
According to him, PTDI and PT Len are to originally manufacture five Elang Hitam drones by 2022 before beginning mass production./.
